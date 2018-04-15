Junis (2-1) allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out seven to take the loss Saturday against the Angels.

Junis was one was one of the hottest pitchers entering Saturday's game but was outdone by and Angels lineup that was been swinging hot bats. He gave up three home runs in three consecutive innings, accounting for all of the earned runs he allowed. On the positive side of things, Junis remained deceptive in the strike zone, generating 11 swinging strikes and seven strikeouts. He should remain a popular addition to fantasy rosters despite this poor start.