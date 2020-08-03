Junis allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Junis was relatively effective in his season debut after recovering from COVID-19, tossing 64 pitches while giving up just two runs. As the right-hander continues to pitch this season, his pitch count should keep building up. Junis posted a 5.24 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 175.1 innings across 31 starts with the Royals last season. His next start should come at home Friday against the Twins.