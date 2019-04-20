Junis (1-2) took the loss Friday after allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings against the Yankees.

Junis gave up a two-run blast in the third inning, a solo homer in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth before exiting the contest with his team down by three. The 26-year-old right-hander has yet to figure things out this season, and he's surrendered four or more runs in each of his last three outings. Following an unimpressive showing, Junis has accrued a 6.26 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 27.1 frames in 2019.