Royals' Jakob Junis: Another disappointing start
Junis (1-2) took the loss Friday after allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings against the Yankees.
Junis gave up a two-run blast in the third inning, a solo homer in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth before exiting the contest with his team down by three. The 26-year-old right-hander has yet to figure things out this season, and he's surrendered four or more runs in each of his last three outings. Following an unimpressive showing, Junis has accrued a 6.26 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 27.1 frames in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start