Royals' Jakob Junis: Back tightness deemed minor
Manager Mike Matheny said Junis' back tightness is not serious Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals are being precautionary with Junis and expect him to throw on the side during the upcoming days. The 27-year-old threw an efficient inning with two strikeouts during his spring debut Thursday and will likely miss very limited time before returning to the bottom half of the Kansas City rotation for the remainder of camp.
