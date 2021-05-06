Junis allowed a solo home run in one inning during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland. He was charged with a blown save.

Junis continues to struggle in a bullpen role. He allowed the game-tying solo shot to Jose Ramirez in the eighth inning. Junis has allowed four homers in his last 14 innings, spanning two starts and two relief outings. The right-hander carries a 5.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 26 innings. Without a spot in the rotation, there's little to like about Junis' current usage.