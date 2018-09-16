Junis tossed three innings Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk in the 9-6 loss to Minnesota. He yielded three home runs and struck out three in the no-decision.

It's actually somewhat impressive that Junis coughed up three long balls and eight hits but only managed to get tagged for four runs. All three homers were solo shots, coming from Max Kepler, Tyler Austin and Johnny Field. The short outing bumped his ERA up to 4.42 in 165 innings this season. He'll look to get back in the win column against Detroit on Friday.