Junis (biceps/triceps) is listed as the Royals' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Indians.

Junis' inclusion on the Royals' pitching schedule for the series in Cleveland suggests he's feeling fine after he was removed early as a precaution in his last start Sept. 2, when he was struck in the right arm by a line drive. Since making his 2020 debut Aug. 2, Junis hasn't worked more than five innings in any start, which has played a factor in him settling for a no-decisions in three of his four outings.