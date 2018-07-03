Junis (5-10) gave up eight earned runs on eight hits -- including two homers -- over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Indians on Monday. He struck out two and walked one.

With two more long balls allowed, Junis is now up to 24 homers given up on the season, four more than any other pitcher in baseball (Bartolo Colon and Cole Hamels have both allowed 20). Junis' ERA has ballooned from 3.61 to 5.13 since the start of June, and he's now taken the loss in seven consecutive appearances. The 25-year-old lines up to face the Red Sox at home this weekend.