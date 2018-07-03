Royals' Jakob Junis: Clobbered by Cleveland
Junis (5-10) gave up eight earned runs on eight hits -- including two homers -- over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Indians on Monday. He struck out two and walked one.
With two more long balls allowed, Junis is now up to 24 homers given up on the season, four more than any other pitcher in baseball (Bartolo Colon and Cole Hamels have both allowed 20). Junis' ERA has ballooned from 3.61 to 5.13 since the start of June, and he's now taken the loss in seven consecutive appearances. The 25-year-old lines up to face the Red Sox at home this weekend.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Takes ninth loss of season•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Walks four in loss•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Allows six runs in loss Friday•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Knocked around by A's•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out nine in loss to A's•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out seven in loss to Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...