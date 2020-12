Junis agreed to a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

This was his first year as an arbitration-eligible player. Junis logged a 6.39 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 25.1 innings (eight appearances, six starts) last season. He gave up seven home runs in that small sample and will likely pitch in a swing man or long reliever role in 2021.