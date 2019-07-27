Junis (6-9) took the loss Friday as the Royals were downed 8-3 by Cleveland, coughing up six runs on 10 hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

A three-run blast by Jose Ramirez was the big blow, but Junis was in trouble basically all night, and things could have been even worse for him if not for a couple of double plays turned behind him. The right-hander now sports a 5.03 ERA and 120:45 K:BB through 125.1 innings, and he'll try to get back on track in his next start Wednesday, at home against the Blue Jays.