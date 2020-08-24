Junis (back) is traveling with the Royals on their road trip and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start or work as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Wednesday in St. Louis, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Kansas City is expected to have an opening in the rotation Wednesday with Danny Duffy not on track to make his next start on schedule while he deals with forearm fatigue. If Duffy is placed on the IL or pushed back to the weekend, Junis would be a logical option to fill in for him, given that he now looks to be reasonably healthy after completing a throwing session over the weekend without incident. Since Junis hasn't quite built back up to a starter's workload since being shut down earlier this month due to back spasms, the primary pitcher role may be a good way for the Royals to limit his pitch count once he's cleared to return.