Junis didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out five.

The right-hander served up a pair of solo homers -- the fifth time in his last 10 starts he's been taken deep more than once -- but Junis otherwise kept Detroit's bats in check en route to his fifth quality start of the season. He'll carry a 5.35 ERA and 71:28 K:BB through 79 innings into his next outing Sunday in Minnesota.