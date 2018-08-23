Royals' Jakob Junis: Drops 12th game
Junis (6-12) got the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out five over 5.2 innings against the Rays.
Junis was hit early and often, allowing at least one runner to reach second base in all six innings of work except the third. Even still, Wednesday marked the fourth straight start in which the 25-year-old conceded two or fewer earned runs, and he's maintaining an impressive 26:5 K:BB across 22 innings in that span. He'll carry a 4.70 ERA and 1.33 WHIP into Tuesday's tilt with the Tigers.
