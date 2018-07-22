Royals' Jakob Junis: Early exit in return from DL
Junis didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Twins, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over four innings while striking out six.
He was held to only 77 pitches (53 strikes) in his first start after being activated from the disabled list, preventing Junis from picking up his sixth win of the season despite a strong performance. If his pre-break troubles were caused by his sore back, and that issue is now behind him, the right-hander could return to the form that saw him post quality starts in five of his first seven outings of the season. He'll take a 5.03 ERA with him into Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
