Royals' Jakob Junis: Earns ninth win
Junis (9-12) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Tigers to four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings.
The right-hander struggled through a tough second inning, giving up four straight hits including back-to-back doubles that accounted for three runs. From there, Junis settled into a better groove, holding the Tigers scoreless through seven. He returned in the eighth frame, issuing a leadoff free pass to Travis Demeritte, who would eventually score after Junis was pulled from the game. It was the sixth time this season that Junis completed at least seven innings. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old snapped an 0-2 winless streak while improving his career record against Detroit to 8-1 across 12 games (11 starts). Junis owns a forgettable 4.94 ERA and 1.38 WHIP this year while leading the team with a 155:53 K:BB. He'll look for his career-high 10th win in Chicago on Tuesday against the White Sox.
