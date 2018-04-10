Royals' Jakob Junis: Extends scoreless streak in win
Junis (2-0) tossed seven scoreless innings while earning the win Monday against the Mariners, allowing one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.
Junis carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in this one, seeing it tarnished by a one-out infield hit. He was allowed to close out the frame, which he did to extend his scoreless streak to 14 innings to start the season. Junis has been outstanding in the early going and will look to keep it going this weekend against the Angels.
