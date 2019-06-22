Junis struck out eight but didn't factor into the decision in an 8-7 loss to the Twins on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings.

The right-hander was denied his fifth win of the season by a late bullpen meltdown, but Junis still came through with a strong effort, tying his season high in strikeouts. Four of his six quality starts on the season have come in his last six trips to the mound, and he's posted a respectable 4.32 ERA and 37:12 K:BB over 33.1 innings during that stretch. Junis will look to keep rolling into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.