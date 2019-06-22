Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans eight in no-decision
Junis struck out eight but didn't factor into the decision in an 8-7 loss to the Twins on Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings.
The right-hander was denied his fifth win of the season by a late bullpen meltdown, but Junis still came through with a strong effort, tying his season high in strikeouts. Four of his six quality starts on the season have come in his last six trips to the mound, and he's posted a respectable 4.32 ERA and 37:12 K:BB over 33.1 innings during that stretch. Junis will look to keep rolling into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.