Junis (4-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and two walks across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Indians. He struck out seven.

Junis pitched well for the most part but struggled mightily against Michael Brantley and Francisco Lindor, who accounted for five of the six hits and all four runs scored against the right-hander. It was just the third time through eight starts this season that Junis gave up more than two runs, and it was also just the third time he failed to last six innings. The 25-year-old will carry a respectable 3.53 ERA and 45:11 K:BB (through 51 innings) into his next start, which will come at home against a difficult Yankees team.