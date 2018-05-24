Junis allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

It's the third straight start in which Junis wasn't able to make it through six innings, but he likely could've gone deeper in this one as his pitch count sat at just 81. The seven strikeouts were one shy of matching his season-high, as the 25-year-old has had reliable command thus far with 55:13 K:BB over 61.1 innings. He'll sport an impressive 3.52 ERA and 1.09 WHIP when he takes the hill Monday against the Twins.