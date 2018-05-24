Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans seven over five innings
Junis allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
It's the third straight start in which Junis wasn't able to make it through six innings, but he likely could've gone deeper in this one as his pitch count sat at just 81. The seven strikeouts were one shy of matching his season-high, as the 25-year-old has had reliable command thus far with 55:13 K:BB over 61.1 innings. He'll sport an impressive 3.52 ERA and 1.09 WHIP when he takes the hill Monday against the Twins.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Gets fifth win of season•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans seven in Saturday's loss•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Throws seven strong innings•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Holds Red Sox in check Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Roughed up in loss to White Sox•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Picks up win in Friday's nightcap•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...