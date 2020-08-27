Junis did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six across 3.2 innings.

Junis, making just his third start of the year after dealing with back spasms, faced a lighter work load in his return, though he still managed to strike out a season-high six batters in the process. The 27-year-old has given up two runs in each of his starts, bringing his ERA to 4.26 and WHIP to 1.58. He'll look to earn his first win Tuesday against Cleveland.