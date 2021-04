Junis (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

The righty put together another strong performance, fanning six and only walking one. The 28-year-old threw 52 of his 81 pitches for strikes and has allowed only two runs in twelve innings of work. Junis is scheduled for his next start on Tuesday against the Rays.