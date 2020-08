Junis will serve as the primary pitcher behind Ian Kennedy against the Twins on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Matheny wants Junis to only go through the lineup twice, so Kennedy will serve as the opener to help get him deeper into the game. Junis has a 4.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 4;4 K:BB through his first two starts (nine innings) of the season.