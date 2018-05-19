Royals' Jakob Junis: Gets fifth win of season
Junis (5-3) got the win against the Yankees on Friday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings with three strikeouts and a walk as the Royals won 5-2.
Junis hasn't been quite as dominant lately since his red-hot start to the season but he still continues to pitch well, as this victory against the Yankees was his fifth of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.51 to go along with a 1.08 WHIP through 56.1 innings. Those numbers, along with his solid 48:12 K:BB, have allowed him to provide unexpectedly consistent fantasy value in the early going. If there's any reason for concern here, it would be that he's served up 11 long balls in his nine starts - a trend that could start to negatively impact those shiny ratios should it persist.
