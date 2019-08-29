Royals' Jakob Junis: Gives up four runs in no-decision
Junis did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's win over the A's, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.
Junis gave up a leadoff home run to Marcus Semien, then allowed Matt Chapman to score on a fielder's choice during a sloppy first inning. The right-hander was able to keep Oakland's bats quiet until the fifth, when he gave up a two-run homer to Matt Canha. Luckily, the Royals provided a rare display of run support to finish off the win. After posting three consecutive quality starts earlier this month, Junis has has served up eight runs across 10 innings in his last two outings, raising his ERA to 4.93 and WHIP to 1.39.
