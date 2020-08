Junis allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Friday.

The Twins did what they do with a couple long balls, but both were solo shots, and that was the extent of the damage. Junis threw 76 pitches in this outing after throwing 64 pitches in his 2020 debut last weekend. Junis began the season on the COVID-19 injured list and it will be a couple starts yet before he's fully built up.