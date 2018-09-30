Junis (9-12) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six in a 9-4 victory over Cleveland.

The right-hander finished the year on a high note, delivering quality starts in five of his final six outings and posting a 3.46 ERA and 32:3 K:BB in 39 innings over that stretch. Junis' first full season in the Royals' rotation had its ups and downs, and he'll need to rein in his 1.4 HR/9 if he's going to significantly improve on his 4.42 ERA, but his outstanding control (2.2 BB/9) should have him locked into a rotation spot heading into next spring.