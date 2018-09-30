Royals' Jakob Junis: Grabs ninth win
Junis (9-12) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six in a 9-4 victory over Cleveland.
The right-hander finished the year on a high note, delivering quality starts in five of his final six outings and posting a 3.46 ERA and 32:3 K:BB in 39 innings over that stretch. Junis' first full season in the Royals' rotation had its ups and downs, and he'll need to rein in his 1.4 HR/9 if he's going to significantly improve on his 4.42 ERA, but his outstanding control (2.2 BB/9) should have him locked into a rotation spot heading into next spring.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Rebounds with quality start in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Chased early in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Records third straight quality start•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Tosses gem vs. Indians•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Twirls complete game in win•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Drops 12th game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....