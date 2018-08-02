Royals' Jakob Junis: Grabs sixth win
Junis (6-11) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings against the White Sox.
Junis allowed a home run on the first pitch he threw all night but settled in from that point on, not allowing another run until the sixth inning with Kansas City already ahead by nine. Even with the relatively easy win, the four earned continues a troubling stretch for the 25-year-old, as he's posted a 7.84 ERA over 41.1 innings in his last eight starts and has allowed 14 home runs in that span. He'll take a 5.12 ERA into Monday's tilt against the Cubs.
