Junis (3-3) took the loss Monday as the Royals were downed 6-4 by the Astros, giving up five runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

After a couple of solid starts, Junis fell victim to the long ball once again. The right-hander continues to live around the strike zone, having walked more than two batters only once in eight outings, but he hasn't been fooling enough batters to thrive with that approach. He'll take a 5.52 ERA and 37:15 K:BB through 44 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Phillies.