Junis (6-10) was dealt the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing four runs on six hits across seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Junis gave up only two runs through seven innings but came back out for the eighth and allowed a home run and a double to end his afternoon. The 26-year-old has a 5.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 126:47 K:BB through 132.1 innings and lines up to start at Boston early next week.