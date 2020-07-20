Junis was placed on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's not clear when Junis is expected back on the field. With Brad Keller's status also unclear for the start of the regular season, as he wasn't cleared to join the team until Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Royals could have a pair of spots open in their rotation to start the year. Brady Singer, Foster Griffin and Jorge Lopez could all be in line to begin the season in starting roles.