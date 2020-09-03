Junis made a precautionary exit from Wednesday's game against the Indians after being hit by a line drive between the biceps and triceps of his right arm, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The liner was 106.9 mph off the bat, leaving the right-hander minimal time to react. Junis allowed two runs on four hits with one strikeout and zero walks over four innings before leaving the contest. The 27-year-old's status for the next turn through the rotation should receive more clarity as he continues to be evaluated.