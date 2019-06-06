Junis (4-6) gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out five through 4.2 innings to take the loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Junis gave up two runs in the first inning and seemed to get out of trouble until he allowed four more runs to score in the top of the fifth inning. The right-hander continues to struggle with the free passes, allowing a 3.5 BB/9 this season. He has a 4-6 record with a 5.63 ERA through 13 starts. Junis will make his next start Tuesday against the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.