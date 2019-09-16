Junis (9-14) allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks across just 2.2 innings of work as he took the loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Junis has had a rough stretch over his last five starts, allowing at least four earned runs all of them. He was at least able to go somewhat deep in the other outings but Sunday night he got yanked early as the Astros were hitting the ball all over the park. After the game, manager Ned Yost said that he will decide sometime this week if Sunday's start was Junis' last of the year, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. Yost Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com that the innings may be piling up on the right-hander which could explain for his recent struggles. If Junis does make his next start, he will have another tough test against the high-powered offense of the Minnesota Twins on Friday.