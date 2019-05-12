Junis (3-4) took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Phillies.

Junis cruised through four scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fifth. He allowed four earned runs while recording just one out before getting yanked from the contest. The right-hander struggled to find the strike zone at times, issuing five costly free passes and tossing 51 of 96 pitches for strikes. Junis hasn't found much success of late, surrendering nine runs over the course of his last two starts, raising his ERA to 5.77 through 48.1 innings this season.