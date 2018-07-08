The Royals placed Junis on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with lower-back inflammation, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis had been scheduled to take the hill for the series finale Sunday against the Red Sox, but that assignment will now fall to long reliever Heath Fillmyer following Junis' surprise move to the DL. It's not clear if Junis experienced the back issue during his last start July 2 against the Indians or if it crept up during a between-starts bullpen session or warmups Sunday. In any case, the injury will likely keep him on the shelf through the All-Star break, as the Royals could get by with a four-man rotation through next weekend following Fillmyer's spot start.