Junis was shut down for the season Wednesday for workload reasons, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis threw 175.1 innings this season, slightly less than his 177.0 innings last season. His ERA took a step back from 4.37 to 5.24, though his regression in terms of FIP was significantly less, as that figure from from 4.64 to 4.83. Eric Skoglund will take his place in the rotation for the final two turns.