Junis (3-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

All things considered, Junis performed admirably Tuesday when faced with the daunting task of taking on the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He allowed seven hits on the night, with three of those coming in his final inning of work. Junis surrendered a solo homer to Mitch Moreland followed by a double to Rafael Devers and a run-scoring single to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the sixth inning. He exited after that frame with his season ERA sitting at a solid 3.29 figure. It was an encouraging bounceback performance after his six-run implosion against the White Sox last week. He'll take on the Tigers in his next start.