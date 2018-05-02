Royals' Jakob Junis: Holds Red Sox in check Tuesday
Junis (3-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
All things considered, Junis performed admirably Tuesday when faced with the daunting task of taking on the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He allowed seven hits on the night, with three of those coming in his final inning of work. Junis surrendered a solo homer to Mitch Moreland followed by a double to Rafael Devers and a run-scoring single to Jackie Bradley Jr. in the sixth inning. He exited after that frame with his season ERA sitting at a solid 3.29 figure. It was an encouraging bounceback performance after his six-run implosion against the White Sox last week. He'll take on the Tigers in his next start.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Roughed up in loss to White Sox•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Picks up win in Friday's nightcap•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Switched to night game•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Set for Game 1 start•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Allows three home runs•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Extends scoreless streak in win•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...