Junis (9-13) took the loss Tuesday, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out seven as the Royals fell 7-3 to the White Sox.

The right-hander bounced back and delivered three clean innings after serving up a grand slam to Eloy Jimenez in the first inning and a solo shot to Adam Engel in the second, but the Kansas City offense couldn't climb out of the hole. Junis has been tagged for at least four runs in each of his last four starts, and he'll carry a 5.06 ERA and 162:56 K:BB through 172.2 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Astros.