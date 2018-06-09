Royals' Jakob Junis: Knocked around by A's
Junis (5-6) was dealt the loss against Oakland on Friday, as he got knocked around for six earned runs on 10 hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking one as the Royals lost 7-2.
Junis had fired two quality starts in a row coming into this contest, but he couldn't keep up the positive momentum, as the A's tagged with him with double-digit hits. He got off to a roaring start to the season with a 2.03 ERA over his first four starts, but he's cooled since then, as this rough outing brought his ERA up to 4.05 through 80 innings. That's closer to the 4.30 mark he put up over his 98.1 innings last year, so it would probably be wise to expect Junis to hover around that number as the season progresses. That said, if he can maintain the pace of his current 1.19 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB, he would continue to hold fantasy value even without an elite-level ERA.
More News
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out nine in loss to A's•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Strikes out seven in loss to Twins•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans seven over five innings•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Gets fifth win of season•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Fans seven in Saturday's loss•
-
Royals' Jakob Junis: Throws seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...