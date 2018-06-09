Junis (5-6) was dealt the loss against Oakland on Friday, as he got knocked around for six earned runs on 10 hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking one as the Royals lost 7-2.

Junis had fired two quality starts in a row coming into this contest, but he couldn't keep up the positive momentum, as the A's tagged with him with double-digit hits. He got off to a roaring start to the season with a 2.03 ERA over his first four starts, but he's cooled since then, as this rough outing brought his ERA up to 4.05 through 80 innings. That's closer to the 4.30 mark he put up over his 98.1 innings last year, so it would probably be wise to expect Junis to hover around that number as the season progresses. That said, if he can maintain the pace of his current 1.19 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB, he would continue to hold fantasy value even without an elite-level ERA.