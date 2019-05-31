Royals' Jakob Junis: Logs quality start in win
Junis (4-5) earned the win Thursday by holding the Rangers to two runs on four hits and two walks while punching out seven through six innings of work.
Junis logged his second straight quality start with the help of seven strikeouts to pick up his first win since May 1. The right-hander looked sharp against the Rangers, highlighting his solid-strikeout effort by fanning three batters in the second inning. Otherwise, his only major blemishes were home runs to Shin-Soo-Choo and Nomar Mazara. The 26-year-old will carry a 5.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 48:42 K:BB into a tough matchup against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
