Junis (3-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six as the Royals were downed 6-3 by the Angels.

It was the longest outing of the year for the right-hander, but that didn't stop Junis from losing his third straight start. He's allowed fewer than four runs only twice in his last eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 5.69 ERA and 47:21 K:BB through 55,1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Yankees.