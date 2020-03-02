Royals' Jakob Junis: Missing start with back strain
Junis will not start Tuesday because of a minor lower back strain, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Junis pitched a scoreless frame and notched two strikeouts during Thursday's 4-2 loss against the Brewers. The 27-year-old led the Royals with nine wins last season and will look to improve on a career major-league 4.69 ERA during his fourth campaign in Kansas City.
