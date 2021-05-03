Manager Mike Matheny said Sunday that Junis will shift back to the bullpen going forward, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis began the 2021 season by tossing seven scoreless innings across three appearances, but he posted a 4.96 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 16.1 innings across his last three appearances. The Royals will call up Daniel Lynch to make his major-league debut Monday, so Junis will serve as a reliever going forward. While Junis pitched well out of the bullpen to begin the season, he's unlikely to be in the mix for save chances.