Junis (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings while striking out six to pick up the win over the White Sox on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started the game with five scoreless frames, but allowed three runs on four hits in the sixth primarily due to a three-run homer from Jose Abreu. He currently lines up for a rematch with the Tigers on the road Thursday.

