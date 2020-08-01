Junis (not injury related) will start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis has been on the injured list since late July due to a positive COVID-19 test, but he'll be able to make his season debut Sunday after building up his strength at the alternate training site. The right-hander made 31 starts for the Royals last season, posting a 5.24 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 175.1 innings. Assuming all goes well Sunday, Junis should be available in the rotation going forward.