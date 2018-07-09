Royals manager Ned Yost said Sunday that Junis' back injury isn't considered serious, but the right-hander isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list until after the All-Star break, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Junis was scratched from his scheduled turn in the rotation Sunday against the Red Sox and was placed on the DL after being diagnosed with lower-back inflammation, resulting in long reliever Heath Fillmyer picking up his first MLB start. With Junis having posted an 8.13 ERA over his six outings since June, Yost likely reasoned that the second-year pitcher could probably benefit from a more extended rest while healing up from the back injury. The Royals have an open date in the schedule Thursday and are expected to move Fillmyer back to the bullpen and get by with a four-man rotation until after the break.