Junis will serve as the primary pitcher behind Ian Kennedy in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Twins on Saturday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Junis was initially scheduled to serve behind an opener Friday, but the game was postponed due to rain. The seven-inning format of the doubleheader could benefit Junis since he hasn't been able to last very long in either of his first two appearances this season.