Royals' Jakob Junis: Picks up win in Friday's nightcap
Junis (3-1) recorded the win in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out four.
The right-hander seemed headed for a loss, but the Royals rallied to score twice in the top of the ninth inning to avoid a sweep in the doubleheader. As per usual, Junis pounded the strike zone by throwing 72 of 106 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 2.03 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the White Sox.
