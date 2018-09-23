Royals' Jakob Junis: Rebounds with quality start in no-decision
Junis did not factor into the decision Saturday but logged a quality start. He gave up three runs in six innings, allowing eight hits and a walk while striking out five.
The right-hander has struck out at least five batters in nine of his past 10 outings and four quality starts in his last five. While he's struck out only 8.4 batters per nine innings, he's walked just 2.24, which helps with a fantasy team's WHIP category. Unfortunately, Junis has allowed 1.68 HR/9, which has fueled a less-helpful 4.42 ERA, despite his run of success lately. The generally contact-leaning hurler faces a bleak outlook in his schedule home clash with Cleveland on Friday.
