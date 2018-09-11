Junis (8-12) was solid in Monday's win over the White Sox. He went eight innings and gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out five.

This marked the third consecutive quality start for Junis, who now has a 1.88 ERA and 0.63 WHIP over that span. Junis has pitched well of late as he hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start since August 1st. He'll look to keep the streak going on Saturday against Minnesota.